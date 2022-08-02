Kesh King introduces Ali Fazal as Brand Ambassador

Researches have shown that the biggest Hair care woe for Men is Dandruff as compared to Hairfall for Women. Also, men tend to seek immediate solution to get rid of their dandruff problem & in this process they keep switching brands quite often in search of the right product that can give them freedom from dandruff woes. Translating this Consumer Insight into Marketing Action, Emami decided to use a popular male face, who will help the target consumers relate better with the brand persona & seek ayurvedic solutions.