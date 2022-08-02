Kesh King introduces Ali Fazal as Brand Ambassador

The actor will endorse the anti-dandruff variant of Kesh King Shampoo.
Kesh King, the leading ayurvedic hair and scalp care brand from the house of Emami ropes in actor Ali Fazal for its anti-dandruff shampoo variant. With this, Ali Fazal becomes the very first male brand ambassador to join the Kesh King club. So far, female celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty, Sania Mirza, Shruti Haasan etc, have been endorsing brand Kesh King.
Popularly recognized for playing the role of Guddu Pandit in the highly popular OTT series - Mirzapur, Ali Fazal has already successfully charted an impressive repertoire of projects for playing significant roles in films like 3 Idiots, Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos etc. He also starred in the British-American film Victoria & Abdul.
Researches have shown that the biggest Hair care woe for Men is Dandruff as compared to Hairfall for Women. Also, men tend to seek immediate solution to get rid of their dandruff problem & in this process they keep switching brands quite often in search of the right product that can give them freedom from dandruff woes. Translating this Consumer Insight into Marketing Action, Emami decided to use a popular male face, who will help the target consumers relate better with the brand persona & seek ayurvedic solutions.
Ali Fazal, who is a young face amongst today’s promising talents of the entertainment industry & a Youth Icon, has been found to be a good fit with the brand’s desired imagery with young TG of Men & Women.
Ali Fazal, actor and Kesh King Brand Ambassador said, “I am happy to be associated with a brand like Emami which commands a good brand equity in the Indian consumer space. Further, Kesh King as a brand is widely known for offering effective Ayurvedic hair and scalp care solution to people and it feels good to share a connection with such a trusted product. You Trust my Skill, I Trust Theirs!!”
Dandruff shampoos in India enjoy 33% penetration. Within this, ayurvedic dandruff shampoos enjoy a faster growth rate than their cosmetic counterparts with a promise of further scope of growth.
Kesh King Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is available across sizes ranging from 80 ml, 200ml, 340ml and 600ml pack sizes starting from Rs.65 to Rs.550.