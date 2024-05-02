Kesh King shampoo pairs Palak Tiwari with Shilpa Shetty in latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The anti-hairfall shampoo brand has onboarded Palak Tiwari as its new brand ambassador.
Kesh King anti-hairfall shampoo brings together the youthful energy of Palak Tiwari, a rising star in Bollywood, with the timeless beauty of Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa has been the face of the brand since 2019 and also endorses Kesh King Ayurveda Oil.
Made by Raju Hirani Films, the new Kesh King anti-hairfall shampoo commercial features an exchange between the two celebrities, blended with the nostalgic Bollywood number from yesteryears “Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri”. The commercial will be on air in the month of May.
Speaking about this new development, Priti Sureka, director, Emami, said, “Kesh King is a hair and scalp care solution brand with strong ayurvedic credentials. Over the years, the brand has effectively catered to its core TG with Shilpa Shetty as the brand ambassador. Shilpa, with her expertise in promoting healthy living through yoga, perfectly embodies the brand's commitment to natural solutions. In-addition, we have also onboarded the very talented Palak Tiwari to appeal to today’s generation, who are seeking better hair solutions than what the current market offers, for their persistent hairfall woes. Palak Tiwari, an emerging young talent in Bollywood will supplement youthful freshness to the charming beauty of Shilpa, enhancing the brand's messaging with a contemporary edge.”
Palak Tiwari, the latest member joining the brand wagon of Kesh King said, “India’s rich tradition of ayurveda offers holistic solutions for overall health and well-being. In today's fast-paced and demanding lifestyle, natural remedies are essential for combating everyday challenges like hair fall. I love my long tresses, which need regular care and attention. To maintain my hair’s strength and vitality, I wholeheartedly trust authentic and reliable ayurvedic solutions like Kesh King. I am thrilled to be on board with Kesh King Anti – Hairfall Shampoo and it's an added privilege to share the screen with the talented and celebrated Shilpa Shetty.”
Speaking about the experience, Shilpa Shetty said, “My journey with Kesh King spans around 5 years and I feel proud to be associated with this authentic ayurvedic product that has earned its loyal user base, thanks to its quality, benefits and effectiveness. I feel happy that Palak is joining me in the Kesh King/Emami family, and together, we aim to introduce these invaluable benefits of Ayurveda to today's younger generation."
Apart from capitalising the influence of two celebrity endorsers through traditional media like television, print and point-of-sale communication, the brand plans to leverage Shilpa and Palak’s presence to actively engage and connect with audiences across age groups and strengthen trust through various contests and challenges in the digital space.
Kesh King anti-hairfall shampoo is available in 5.5 ml sachet, 80 ml, 200ml, 340 ml, 600 ml and 1 Ltr packs, it is priced at Rs 2, Rs 65, Rs 150, Rs 300, Rs 620 and Rs 849 respectively.