Kezual coach Vijender Singh Chauhan launches #KeepItKezual campaign with Glance Smart Lock Screen

Glance, a smart lock screen platforms, has teamed up with popular UPSC mock interviewer Vijender Singh Chauhan for their latest #KeepItKezual campaign.
The campaign is geared towards encouraging the adoption of Glance Smart Lock Screen. Millions of young people today are living in bustling metro cities far from home, pursuing their dreams and ambitions. Many face judgment and disrespect from peers and society, which can undermine their confidence. Glance’s #KeepItKezual campaign aims to empower these individuals by shifting the focus away from superficial aspects like pronunciation or style, and instead encourage them to value substance and intelligence.
The video starts with a young teenager who mispronounces a word, and his fellow classmate starts recording the so-called meme-worthy moment and urges others to join him. This is when Vijender Singh Chauhan, the coach steps up and talks about how it’s important for youngsters to focus on the subject, own their personalities and free themselves from judgement, because style over substance will not help win the long game.
In his classic way, he ends the video by saying, Toh smart Bano. Keep it Kezual, highlighting the Glance Smart Lock Screen as an intelligent platform that caters to all users across the country and enhances user experience by providing everything directly on the lock screen, eliminating any need for search, click, and download.
Educator and motivational speaker, Vijender Singh Chauhan is a viral figure for all right reasons among today’s Gen Z. He is a professor at Delhi University’s Zakir Husain College and has been conducting mock UPSC interviews for nearly two decades now.
Commenting on the campaign, Vijender Singh Chauhan said, “I am happy to have worked on a project like this. Being from an academic background, it was fascinating for me to experience a shoot like this, especially with a young vibrant cast.” He added, “It’s initiatives like these that truly make the youth aware of their society and give a glimpse into reality.”
Bikash Chowdhury, chief marketing officer at Glance, said, “We are excited to welcome Vijender Singh Chauhan for our #KeepItKezual campaign! His unique combination of intelligence, relatability, and strong connection with Gen-Z makes him an ideal ambassador. With Glance's extensive and growing reach across the country, our goal is to inspire individuals to embrace their true selves, shed the fear of judgment, and focus on what truly matters—becoming the best version of themselves. The #KeepItKezual campaign embodies this vision, and we hope it resonates with the audience, encouraging them to experience the benefits of the Glance Smart Lock Screen.”