KFC 'borrows' slogans from other companies till we can start licking our fingers again

The QSR giant had first dropped its 'finger lickin' good' slogan over hygiene concerns when the Coronavirus broke out in 2020.
Last year, we got acquainted with washing our hands after eating meals, as opposed to licking them clean. Remember KFC’s famous slogan ‘finger lickin’ good’? The company put the slogan on hold last year over hygiene concerns as the Coronavirus began spreading globally.
Now, we can see KFC humorously 'borrow' taglines from other companies in a bid to grab attention. On purpose, the QSR giant has borrowed taglines from personal care and F&B companies - ones which it felt would fit most aptly with its product offerings.
The website of London-based creative agency Mother reads, "With arguably the least appropriate slogan in the world right now, KFC is spreading its wings and trying others on for size for 48 hours. We promise to give them back."
Back in March 2020, KFC UK had to pull an ad where diners were seen relishing chicken at its outlets, while a reworked version of Chopin’s 'Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2' played in the background.
According to The Drum, 163 people complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK about the irresponsible timing of the ad, and how it encouraged face touching, which can help spread the COVID-19 virus.