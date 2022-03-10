KFC brings in 7-sec integrations on TV to promote ‘7-min Express Pick-up’ promise

The leading fast food chain has partnered with Whisper Media to promote the new brand messaging across six markets, through in-content advertising.
KFC recently introduced a ‘7-min Express Pick-up’ offering in India for its fried chicken. The leading fast food chain’s speedy service was first announced through a digital film, featuring India's legendary track and field athlete PT Usha, a name synonymous with speed.
The same express thinking can now be seen on TV, as a result of KFC’s innovative use of in-content advertising (ICA), in collaboration with Whisper Media, a global agency in digitally embedded ICA integrations. KFC chose to go with the new format to promptly reach its target audience and remind them about the seven-minute promise by using just seven seconds of airtime!
Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India, said, “The latest brand messaging for the ‘7-min Express Pick-up’ is fun and quirky but, most of all, quick. So, we were looking for similar advertising formats to break through the clutter, while increasing our brand visibility. We wanted to remind consumers about the ‘7-min Express Pick-up’ as swiftly as the service, so as not to take their attention away from their favourite shows. Thus, we integrated our brand messaging within the TV programming through Whisper Media’s ICA seven-second campaign.”
Guneet Anand, global revenue head, Whisper Media, added, “KFC is a key client for Whisper Media, and it has done multiple campaigns with us over the last one year. This campaign became even more special as it (KFC) had an exclusive Whisper ICA engagement on Disney-Star and Zee Network.”
Powered by Whisper Media’s tech-enabled offering, KFC’s ICA campaign can be seen at various carefully placed signposts and hoardings to engage with fans consuming TV content. The innovative campaign seamlessly integrates KFC’s messaging into TV programming. It was featured in top shows across nine channels in six regional markets, including Star Plus, Zee TV, Star Jalsha, Zee Bangla, Zee Kannada, Star Suvarna, Zee Telugu, Star Vijay and Asianet.