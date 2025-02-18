KFC India calls for proposals from social first agencies

KFC India, a global chicken restaurant brand has invited proposals from social-first agencies specialising in meme marketing, pop culture, and trend-driven content.

In an official LinkedIn post, the brand announced its intent to collaborate with an agency capable of creating agile, engaging, and culturally relevant content to strengthen its digital presence.

The post, written in an informal and interactive tone, stated:

"Does your agency dream in memes, speak fluent Gen Z, and know exactly how to make people stop scrolling?

We’re on the lookout for a social-first agency who gets social trends & pop culture like nobody’s business. If you’ve got the chops to make brands pop online with agility and everyday relevance, we want to hear from you!"

Unlike traditional pitching methods, KFC India encouraged interested agencies to express their interest by commenting on the LinkedIn post, indicating a more interactive and engagement-focused selection process.