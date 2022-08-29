KFC India ropes in Allu Arjun for new campaign

Everybody loves a dash of spice – in their food and in mundane life situations. But getting the spice right – not a tad bit more or under – is almost an art. We’ve all been in situations when it's either a case of uncontrollable tears or something that’s left you craving for that just a little more spice. Not just us, but Superstar Allu Arjun echoes the same feelings. Having struggled with finding the ‘right spice’, in KFC’s new film he is seen defiantly declaring "Apun ko aansu acha nahi lagta hai, na emotion wala, na mirchi wala”. His search ends here and how. With KFC’s Peri Peri Chicken, Allu loses himself in the crispy, crunchy, spicy new offering, with the OG Colonel Sanders by his side. The latest KFC film with Allu and the Colonel is out now and has Allu & KFC fans raving over it already.