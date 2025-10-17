KFC India unveils ‘Smarter Indulgence’ menu for mindful consumers

Ahead of World Food Day, KFC India has introduced a new range of ‘Smarter Indulgence’ options, aimed at balancing taste and nutrition for today’s health-conscious consumers. The initiative reflects the brand’s efforts to evolve with changing food choices while maintaining its signature flavour.

The Smarter Indulgence range focuses on innovation across ingredients, cooking techniques, and product design. Among the new items being tested are India’s first Chatpata Chana Burger, made with a crispy protein patty and tangy sauces, and Smoky Grilled Chicken, a grilled alternative designed for guilt-free indulgence.

Customers will also see ingredient-level upgrades such as whole wheat buns with reduced maida content, reduced-fat mayonnaise, and the testing of sustainable rice bran oil, which is rich in antioxidants and unsaturated fats.

Moksh Chopra, general manager, KFC India & Partner Countries, said: “KFC has always stood for finger lickin’ good food, done the right way. We’re committed to food & business practices that are better for both people and our planet, and the latest Smarter Indulgence options deliver exactly that. From new menu items designed for balanced eating experiences to smarter ingredient swaps and more sustainable cooking techniques – each option is designed to make indulgence wholesome, without ever compromising on the bold, finger lickin’ good taste our fans know and love.



We’re testing these across different markets and are confident consumers will embrace these options that enable them to enjoy their KFC favourites while making more mindful choices.”

With this range, KFC India aims to offer customers indulgent yet balanced food experiences that align with modern, mindful lifestyles. The brand plans to expand these options across markets after testing and consumer feedback.