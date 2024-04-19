KFC launches the International Burger Fest campaign led by Colonel Sanders

Speaking about the campaign, Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India and partner countries, said, "The burgers category has immense growth potential in India; and KFC Zinger burger is the OG, with a special place in consumers’ hearts. With the International Burger Fest, we are offering burger lovers an entire range of different Zingers. No matter what one’s burger craving is - whether spicy or mild, classic American flavours or bold Mexican ones, chicken or paneer - KFC has a Zinger for it. Our new campaign thought “Take a Bite, Take a Flight” illustrates how food has the power to transport you to different places. With International Burger Fest, consumers get a passport to experience global flavours at their nearest KFC. We are already seeing great offtake for the different burgers and are confident that consumers will keep coming back to try the variety of burgers in the range.”