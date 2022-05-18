KFC makes ‘scream and win’ a reality

Showing you how it’s done are some KFC and cricket enthusiasts in two interesting digital films out on KFC’s Insta page. The first film opens on a quiet and intense yoga session, which soon changes when a much-excited participant screams ‘Howzzat’ leaving the rest of the class and the instructor in a tizzy. But the cheery participant seems to have attained nirvana, with her scream earning her a discount on the App. In the other film we witness three friends, one of whom is with a fractured arm and leg and is unable to join the other friends in their celebratory dance. So how does he express his joy? That’s right, by shouting out ‘Howzzat’ on the KFC App.