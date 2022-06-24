KFC partners with Pepsico, launches new popcorn nachos

Neha Vaziraney, Senior Brand Manager Lipton & National Key Accounts - Global Chains at PepsiCo posted about the campaign on LinkedIn. The post said, "We at KFC India and PepsiCo bring you the biggest new news. Three most loved brands come together to delight consumers by incubating new age cult offerings from the house of KFC - one of our most cherished partner. The nation wants to know what's the news- So we have curated an innovative #KFC #Popcorn & #Doritos Nachos bold offer with a lot of dynamism.. paired most intrinsically with Pepsi to make it more refreshing and fuzzier."

