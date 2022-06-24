KFC partners with Pepsico, launches new popcorn nachos

Filmmaker Karan Johar features in new KFC ad that promotes its latest launch made of KFC Chicken Popcorn and Doritos Nachos.
KFC has just launched popcorn nachos which brings together its KFC's Chicken Popcorn and Doritos Nachos in one meal. The fast food chain is promoting this limited period offer via an ad-film with filmmaker Karan Johar.
The ad shows Johar comparing KFC's latest addition to its menu to a entertaining Bollywood movie.
Neha Vaziraney, Senior Brand Manager Lipton & National Key Accounts - Global Chains at PepsiCo posted about the campaign on LinkedIn. The post said, "We at KFC India and PepsiCo bring you the biggest new news. Three most loved brands come together to delight consumers by incubating new age cult offerings from the house of KFC - one of our most cherished partner. The nation wants to know what's the news- So we have curated an innovative #KFC #Popcorn & #Doritos Nachos bold offer with a lot of dynamism.. paired most intrinsically with Pepsi to make it more refreshing and fuzzier."
KFC has also launched another ad film for the South Indian audiences that features actor Srinidhi Shetty.