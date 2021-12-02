KFC puts a timer on deliveries in new ad starring PT Usha

The campaign promises that the orders will be ready for pickup in seven minutes, or else the customers will be offered a piece of Hot and Crispy chicken free.
Speedy service just got a whole new meaning. In a new campaign film, KFC India announced the launch of its new ‘express pickup’ service endorsed by legendary athlete PT Usha. Place a pickup or takeaway order on the KFC app or website or walk into the restaurant to place an order, and it will be ready in seven minutes.
The film opens with two customers walking into a KFC restaurant and reading about the seven-minute express pickup promise. Not quite believing it, they joke about how the order must be prepared by Usha, because how else would it ever be ready in seven minutes.
The order is readied and brought to the customers, by none other than Usha herself. The customers can’t believe what they are seeing. The legendary Queen of Speed yes but, more importantly, their order is actually ready within seven minutes. The campaign film promises ‘Taste Amaze, Mile Tez’ as orders are readied for pickup in seven minutes, or else the customers will be offered a piece of Hot and Crispy chicken free.
Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India, said, “The legend PT Usha epitomises all things speed and who better to convey our new express pickup service than her. In the film, she doubles up as a high-speed chef in the KFC kitchen, with the Colonel by her side, cheering her on. So, if you are out and need to pick up some KFC on the go, or have a group of friends visiting and need to pick-up KFC favs for all, simply go for KFC's express pickup.”
Ritu Sharda, Ogilvy North chief creative officer, shared, "Since we’ve been kids, speed has had only one name: PT Usha. The fact is, even now, PT Usha is the icon for speed in India. So, for KFC’s superfast takeaway service, there could be no better endorser to say ‘seven minute matlab seven minute’. The film pretty much wrote itself from there. And, we were thrilled to have the legend onboard.”
