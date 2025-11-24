KFC rolls out new Feastival campaign featuring Johny Lever

KFC has rolled out a new promotional film featuring Johny Lever to highlight its Great KFC Feastival menu, priced at Rs 299 per meal. The film uses Lever’s trademark comic range to draw a parallel with the menu’s assortment of chicken offerings.

The video opens with Lever in a mock-dramatic set-up, reflecting on how his acting 'range' is now rivalled by the Feastival menu. The narrative follows him shifting through different personas as he reacts to items such as the Chizza, the Double Down Burger, the Gold Zinger and a nine-piece chicken bucket. The exaggerated performances contrast with the brand’s attempt to position the expanded menu as its central talking point.

The campaign will be available across KFC’s restaurants nationwide and promoted through digital platforms, the brand’s app and leading delivery aggregators.