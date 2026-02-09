KFC spotlights its new Dunked range with Khushi Kapoor and Orry

KFC has launched a new digital campaign featuring Khushi Kapoor and Orry to spotlight its all-new Dunked range. The film brings together the duo’s off-screen friendship and pop culture appeal to create a light-hearted narrative around food, conversation and indulgence.

The video opens with Khushi and Orry opting out of a party and choosing a quiet evening indoors instead. As they settle in, the conversation quickly turns to Orry’s attempt to move away from his reputation as a go-to source for gossip - an ambition Khushi is visibly sceptical about.

Staying true to form, Orry soon slips back into sharing stories, touching on everything from breakups and social media drama to influencer habits. While the banter continues, Khushi’s attention shifts to KFC’s new Dunked range, which features the brand’s signature chicken coated in bold, sauce-forward flavours.

As the film progresses, the focus moves from gossip to food, positioning the Dunked range as indulgent enough to rival even the most animated conversations. The film closes with Khushi advising Orry to leave “saucy gossip” behind and upgrade to “saucy meals” instead, reinforcing the campaign’s playful tone.

The campaign taps into contemporary pop culture and casual social moments to introduce KFC’s latest menu offering, using humour and familiarity to drive recall around the new Dunked range.