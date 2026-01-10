KFC turns up the heat with a saucy new campaign for its Dunked range

KFC India has launched a new campaign film to support the introduction of its latest product line, the Dunked range. The new range features KFC’s core chicken offerings coated in sauce, including a new Fiery Texas BBQ variant.

The campaign film is set in an office environment and follows two colleagues during a routine work-from-office day marked by meetings and deadlines. The narrative centres on a break from this routine as one of the characters pauses work to try the Dunked range, with light moments around preparing to eat the sauce-coated food.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & partner countries said, “YUM! Brands’ first ever Food Trends Report: What’s Next in Dining shows that in a world that feels chaotic, consumers are gravitating toward small, sensory decisions that bring emotional grounding. In fact, they see sauce as a tool for emotional excitement, bringing 2.4x more excitement to the everyday compared to other food items. With the all-new Dunked range, we’re taking this love for sauce up a notch – bold, fiery, and unapologetically saucy, it literally dunks (not dips!) KFC favs & makes them even more flavourful.”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, chief creative officer (CCO) - FCB NEO, said, “The power of the Dunked range is in the immediacy of the craving. The film is built around that instinctive pull - the kind that doesn’t wait for perfect timing. It’s a simple, human idea that feels refreshing in cluttered feeds.”