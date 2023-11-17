KFC's Chizza is back, celebrating the joy of not sharing with 'Sabko Dikhane Ka, Khud Khane Ka' campaign

The campaign featuring Colonel Sanders has been conceptualised by Ogilvy and will also run on TV and digital platforms.
The fan fav menu item from KFC brings together two things chicken lovers absolutely adore and find very difficult to share with anyone else - crispy chicken and gooey cheese. Colonel Sanders re-affirms this universal truth in a brand-new campaign film.
The movie showcases two very hungry friends at a crowded KFC restaurant who find themselves in a funny situation. One of them has a delicious KFC Chizza, while the other eagerly waits to have a bite. The question arises, Will you share it with your friend? This question causes some discomfort, and the first friend reacts with pain, asking why they would say such words. He takes out his phone and decides to share the KFC Chizza by taking a picture of it.
The film then seamlessly transitions to the heart of the action – the KFC kitchen, where the OG Celebrity Chef Colonel Sanders is seen working his magic with crispy chicken fillets, delectable pizza sauce, molten cheese, a smattering of onions and mixed peppers, and a drizzle of herb sprinkle. As the cheese bubbles over the saucy and juicy chicken, Colonel says enthusiastically "Sabko dikhane ka. Khud khane ka."
Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India & Partner Countries said, "KFC Chizza is an iconic, cult favourite that the KFC tribe of chicken lovers just can't get enough of. They are constantly waiting for it to come back on the menu. KFC Chizza has the perfect balance of crunch and cheese and that’s what makes it so irresistible and hence tough to share with anyone, even your best friends. So, you find innovative ways to get around the “sharing, no sharing” conundrum. Like sending them a virtual Chizza! We are thrilled to bring back this cruncheesy product on the menu for a limited time. We are already seeing great response from chicken lovers across the country, whether existing Chizza fans or those trying it for the first time.””
Ritu Sharda, CCO, North, Ogilvy India said, “We bond over food all the time. It's a cultural phenomenon that can be seen all around us, all the time. But hiding in there somewhere, is also a very natural, instinctive feeling we harbour. If the food is just too good, we just don't want to share it. KFC Chizza is that crazy, cult product. When you have it at the table, you're happy to let people see it, as long as you don't have to share it. And that's the feeling we took a bite out of to come up with our latest KFC Chizza Campaign. "Sabko dikhane ka, khud khaane ka".
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan.