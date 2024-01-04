KFC's latest campaign seeks 'Justice for Lunch'

The famous fast food restaurant chain introduces Lunch Specials while highlighting 'lunchtime par lunch ke alawa aur kuch karna is a crime'.
KFC launched its campaign highlighting their brand-new lunch specials, with the famous Colonel Sanders. In the video, he is in charge of a group that's called the KFC Lunch Police. The only task assigned to Colonel Sanders and his team is to catch anyone who believes skipping lunch is acceptable.
In the video, when the Lunch Police walks in and shuts everything in an office everybody seems to be confused until, Colonel Sanders walks in to declare that all lunch offenders are under arrest and finally uses the phrase "lunchtime par lunch ke alawa aur kuch karna is a crime."
Sanders then introduces the Rs 149 collection with a powerful declaration of “Aao Lunch Karein!” and relish the new Lunch Specials.
Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India, said, “KFC Lunch Specials is a range of meals combining value and variety and will come to the rescue of those looking for an option that is filling and at the same time gives them good value for money at just Rs 149.”
Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy-North, said, “ With KFC Lunch Specials, we wanted to highlight this cultural shift that has slowly crept into our lives. So we created the KFC Lunch Police. Led by Colonel Sanders with a team of undercover lunch agents, who pop out of thin air and catch lunch offenders on the fly. It's a fun, slightly wacky, and a completely unmissable way to remind people that with KFC Lunch Specials, we are bringing back the adage, lunchtime means lunchtime.”
The campaign's upcoming films will highlight various scenarios and causes of individuals being forced to skip lunch, such as a boss who mandates his workers eat the same thing every day or a college student whose pocket money is too small to buy them a lunch outside the canteen.
The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a robust 360-degree plan.