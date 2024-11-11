KFC’s new ad tempts Gen Z with 'Taste the Epic' menu items

KFC has launched a new campaign, 'Taste the Epic' showcasing its range of bestselling menu items. The campaign highlights items like hot and crispy chicken, hot wings, boneless popcorn chicken, peri-peri boneless strips, and a variety of Zinger Burgers and Rolls.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India and partner countries said, "Nobody makes chicken like we do, or offers the kind of abundant variety KFC has. 'Taste the Epic' is a bold celebration of KFC’s unmatched taste and variety. Right from cult favourites like Hot & Crispy to boneless snacking options like Chicken Popcorn, to a variety of burgers, rolls and more, there’s something for everyone - whether existing brand loyalists or those trying our food for the first time. The new campaign film, which is the first piece of work showing the fresh, dynamic look for our iconic brand, is based on the insight that “good’ just isn’t enough. Today's generation wants bigger, bolder, and more from everything and every experience. And that’s exactly what they get at KFC – an EPIC meal and experience every single time. Consumers will get to experience KFC's new look & feel over the next few months across various touchpoints.”

The new KFC campaign “TASTE THE EPIC” centres on two friends who leave a boring college fest in search of something more exciting. They eventually reach a KFC restaurant, where they’re drawn to the “epic taste” of KFC’s popular menu items. Transfixed by the variety, they’re presented with KFC’s iconic favourites like hot and crispy chicken, boneless popcorn chicken, and Zinger Burgers. The campaign aims to position KFC as the go-to spot for Gen Z’s craving for exceptional and memorable flavours.

Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB India, "In an overstimulated world, where 'good' is no longer enough, the campaign captures the relentless pursuit of elevated experiences of today's generation. It’s no longer about meeting expectations but exceeding them. And that’s exactly what KFC’s golden, crispy chicken in a variety of irresistible flavours and forms delivers. It's not just good, it’s EPIC!”

Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India, “KFC is all about taste that’s unmatched, served in formats that are unmatched too. From the Zingers to the Popcorn, to the Bucket; you name it and KFC has got it. The one right superlative for all this is EPIC. Nothing less than that will do. This new campaign is an ode to this feeling, done in a new and exciting way; a trailer almost, for something EPIC coming India’s way. A sort of a cool, irreverent response to the sentiment of the generation that feels even good is not good enough now.”

The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a robust 360-degree plan.