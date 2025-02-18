KFC’s new campaign for boneless range plays with perception: Glitch or a loop?

Deliveries in 10 minutes. Easy payments with a tap. Online shopping during meetings. An AI companion for daily tasks. Today’s generation prioritises convenience, both physically and mentally. So why should satisfying your chicken cravings be any different?

Advertisment

In a new campaign, KFC demonstrates how simple it is to enjoy the Boneless range. With the easy “Pick, Pop, Dip, Strip” ritual, chicken lovers can focus less on the process and just enjoy their favorite chicken.

Aparna Bhawal, CMO, KFC India and Partner Countries said, "KFC’s Boneless range is a hot seller, loved by hardcore chicken fans for its finger lickin’ good crunch and by new consumers for its ease of eating. In fact, it’s often the first pick for those trying KFC for the first time. Perfect for any occasion, any age group and group size, the range delivers effortless indulgence, offering both physical and mental ease of eating. Our new campaign film brings this to life with a fun & creative ritual—snacking on KFC’s Boneless Chicken Strips and Chicken Popcorn is as easy as ‘Pick, Pop, Dip, Strip’. The Boneless range is so effortless and irresistible that once you start, there’s no stopping."

In the film, two friends are seen at a KFC restaurant where one is enjoying a hot, steaming portion of Boneless Chicken Strips, while the other is indulging in Chicken Popcorn. Then, the girl begins to PICK her crispy chicken and POP it into her mouth, while her friend dunks her piece into the DIP and takes a bite of the STRIP, as the tangy sauces drip.

Soon enough, the duo are lost in the irresistible and EPIC taste of KFC’s Boneless range. They can’t help but PICK, POP, DIP, and STRIP on loop, satisfying all their crunchy chicken cravings. In fact, for a few seconds, consumers are left wondering if the film is glitching because the girls seem to “Pick, Pop, Dip, Strip” on loop!

Anusheela Saha - national creative director and head of design, FCB India, “KFC is launching their Boneless Range and we saw an opportunity to play with a new ritual of eating – almost like teaching consumers the ease of eating KFC Boneless! And what’s better than a repetitive ritual? Especially when it’s a new range! And that’s when we thought of the EPIC Loop! Interestingly edited, the ad makes it really tough to know whether the output is a glitch or the loop is created intentionally. Have fun watching it…and eating on loop.”

Udayan Chakravarty - national creative director, FCB India, “How we consume chicken popcorn and strips collided into how we consume content to give us a hot take on bringing this one to life. If you’ve ever had a bite of KFC boneless, you’ll know that there’s no way you can stop at a single bite. Between the pick and the dip and the journey to the lip, it’s an epic loop you’ll love being stuck in - and we used that as the creative device to take the story to town - capturing not only product and consumer but also the viewer in it.”

The campaign will run on TV and digital platforms, along with a 360-degree plan. Starting at Rs 99, chicken lovers can choose from two boneless options from KFC’s bestselling menu.

Enjoy the bold flavours of Boneless Chicken Strips. Crispy, tender, and coated with a blend of spices, they’re the perfect snack. Dip them in your choice of sauce – Tandoori for a desi touch, or Nashville for a spicy, tangy kick. For a bite-sized treat, try the flavorful Chicken Popcorn. Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, delivering KFC's signature taste in every bite. These are available at more than 1200 KFC restaurants for dine-in or takeaway, on the KFC app, or website.

Agency Creds:

Agency: FCB India

Group CEO, FCB Group India & South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha

Account Management:

CEO, FCB India: Ashima Mehra

Executive Vice President: Anupam Chauhan

Vice President: Sunaina Kapoor

Brand Service Director: Priyanka Balasubramanian

Management Trainee: Tanishka Sahay



Creative:

CCO, FCB India: Mayuresh Dubhashi

National Creative Director: Anusheela Saha

National Creative Director: Udayan Chakravarty

Executive Creative Director: Abhishek Deshwal

Group Creative Director: Kshitij Chandel

Senior Creative Director: Avinash Bajaj

Planning:

Chief Strategy Officer - Strategic Planning: Punit Singh

Vice President - Strategic Planning: Pratyush Sharma