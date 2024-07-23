KFC's new campaign targets Gen Z fans with the motto "cravings anywhere, anytime"

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gen Z enjoys KFC rolls in unexpected situations, embracing the motto "Kahin bhi kha sakte ho toh kahin bhi khaoge kya?"
KFC India’s new range of Rolls is the perfect solution for satisfying cravings in the most unexpected situations. In the new campaign, the chef Colonel Sanders joins GenZ fans as they are spotted indulging in KFC Rolls in the most surprising places. Because KFC Rolls ko “kahin bhi khao”.
The campaign films feature unexpected moments where GenZ fans are spotted enjoying the KFC Rolls. The first film sees a girl thoroughly enjoying her KFC Roll, oblivious to the world around her. As the film moves ahead and the camera zooms out, viewers realise that she’s on a Roller Coaster, upside down and armed with her KFC Roll. The film ends with Colonel Sanders asking her, “KFC Roll kahin bhi kha sakte ho, to kya kabhi bhi khaoge?”
The second film opens on a hostel warden engrossed in a heated conversation with a girl – “kahaan chupaya hai boyfriend ko?” she asks. Cut to the boyfriend hiding in the closet, indulging in the KFC Roll, and not worried at all about what will happen if he gets caught. Enter Colonel Sanders, who exclaims “Maana ki KFC Rolls kabhi bhi kha sakte hai, toh kya kabhi bhi khaoge?”
Consumers can choose from a range of 5 new flavours including Thai Spicy, Korean Tangy, American Nashville, Indian Tandoori and Indian Spicy Veg. The latest menu offerings come at an unbelievable price of Rs 99 only. Consumers can pick any of the new KFC Rolls at Rs 99.
