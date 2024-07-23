KFC's new campaign targets Gen Z fans with the motto "cravings anywhere, anytime"

The campaign films feature unexpected moments where GenZ fans are spotted enjoying the KFC Rolls. The first film sees a girl thoroughly enjoying her KFC Roll, oblivious to the world around her. As the film moves ahead and the camera zooms out, viewers realise that she’s on a Roller Coaster, upside down and armed with her KFC Roll. The film ends with Colonel Sanders asking her, “KFC Roll kahin bhi kha sakte ho, to kya kabhi bhi khaoge?”