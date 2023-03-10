Khali and Licious come together for the 'All you can Meat buffet'

The ad showcases Khali enjoying Licious' all you can meat buffet .
Licious, India's most loved all-things-meat brand, is offering a Buffet of epic proportions (literally!). The Licious ‘All You Can Meat Buffet’ is here, and guess who is already digging in - The Great Khali himself! The Buffet is Khali’s and every meat-eater’s delight with a wide range of products on offer, topped with 50% cashback offers, making it an even meatier deal. Not a wonder then that Khali has his table laid out with the choicest of chicken and meat cuts, freshest of fish and most delectable kebabs, wings and more.
In true Licious x Khali style, the Buffet was announced through a quirky campaign film that opens with Khali being upset about missing some recent weddings - band, bajaa, baraat, buffet… sab miss ho gaya - he sighs. Thankfully his dejection is short lived as he now has the Licious All You Can Meat Buffet and what could possibly be better than that? This ultimate celebration of meaty delights is available on the Licious App and at exclusive Licious brand outlets from March 10 to 19.
Santosh Hegde, VP-Marketing, Licious, talks about this meaty celebration saying, “Licious is undoubtedly the ultimate destination for fresh meats and seafood. The All You Can Meat Buffet is an occasion for our consumers to celebrate our wide range of products, with the added benefit of offers and cashback. When the offer itself is so epic, we had to bring in a personality that helps land the campaign in all its glory - and The Great Khali was an obvious choice. A fan of Licious himself, Khali has seamlessly lent his charming personality & love for meat to beckon other fans of the brand to join in the Buffet.”
Telling us more about how he’s enjoying the Licious All You Can Meat Buffet, Khali said, “It’s that time of the year again, when you gear up for band, bajaa, baraat and buffet. Whether you are invited or not, but the FOMO on the buffet is very real. Thanks to Licious’ ‘All You Can Eat Meat Buffet’ offer, shaadi or no shaadi, you can dig into the tastiest buffet spread of meaty delights. This one-of-its kind extravaganza is undoubtedly the most-awaited event of the year that all meat-eaters, like me, look forward to. The best part is that you can enjoy the many delicious offerings of Licious with even more irresistible deals & offers. So come join me in celebrating Licious da All You Can Eat Meat Buffet!”
The film opens on an obviously upset Khali, expressing his displeasure about missing some recent weddings. While you may think it is to do with him missing the bride and groom or joining in their happy day; but if you know what a foodie Khali is, you would know his disappointment is all about missing the wedding buffets. But soon his frown turns into a smile - kyuki Khali ke paas hai Licious ka All You Can Meat Buffet!