Khali gets teased in Bellavita ad for using deodorant and not perfume

Bellavita, a perfume brand, has rolled out a quirky new ad that takes a playful dig at deodorants, urging consumers to “grow up” and switch to perfumes. Featuring Indian wrestling legend Dalip Singh a.k.a. The Great Khali and Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee, the ad blends humour and chaos to deliver its message.

The ad begins as Khali storms into a shop, demanding a deodorant. The sight of the towering wrestler prompts Banerjee’s character, the shopkeeper, to make a cheeky remark. He calls Khali a “child” for using deodorants and amusingly begins to treat him like one, even offering him a toy.

As his teasing escalates, so does Khali’s frustration. The wrestler starts breaking things in the shop, attempting to assert that he is no child. Just as the tension peaks, another customer enters the scene.

Oblivious to the commotion, he asks for a Bellavita perfume. Upon spotting Khali, the new customer nonchalantly calls him a child too, leaving Khali stunned and the audience chuckling.

The ad wraps up with the tagline Deo bachche lagate hai that conveys only children use deodorant and grown-ups use Bellavita perfume. The newly launched ad film was conceptualised by Sidhant Mago оf Dastar Films and produced by Jouska Films.

This humorous take on adulting serves to position Bellavita as a more sophisticated alternative to everyday deodorants. Khali’s intimidating yet endearing presence pairs perfectly with Banerjee’s knack for witty banter, creating a dynamic that keeps viewers entertained.