Khali kicks off running challenge in KRAFTON India's new spot

KRAFTON India, in collaboration with Devsisters, has announced that CookieRun India, its latest casual runner mobile game, is now available to download on Android and iOS devices.

Advertisment

Tailored specifically for Indian audiences, the game features characters inspired by Indian sweets, including Gulab Jamun and Kaju Katli Cookies. Adding to the localisation, it also features pets such as Tiny Tabla and Parrot Dada, along with an India-inspired map and exclusive in-game Indian events.

The game lets players select a 'Cookie' character and earn points by jumping over and sliding under obstacles.

The launch features a digital film with wrestling icon Khali, where he announces he’s going to start running, surprising everyone in town. It is revealed that Khali is running in CookieRun India, attracted by its simple gameplay, challenges, and rewards. The campaign also includes a catchy jingle, "Oh Cookie run run run," which adds energy to the scenes.