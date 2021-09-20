Khatabook gets Dhoni to prescribe “dhande ka vaccine”

Made by creative agency Fatmen, the ad tries to address the impact of COVID on small businesses.
The COVID pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have attacked not only our health, but businesses too. An April 2021 Dun & Bradstreet report said that COVID had a negative impact on 82 per cent of small businesses.
We’ve ourselves seen so many shops around our residences shut down. For the ones that have stayed alive, the return to normalcy is paved with anxiety and worry.
Reflecting this very state of mind is Seth ji, a la Swiggy Uncle, in Khatabook’s newest spot.
Made by the creative agency Fatmen, we see Seth ji devastated because “paise ki rolling nahin, dhanda bahut down hai…” But, there’s a remedy, or as the digital bookkeeping and ledger platform’s dhande ka doctor (MS Dhoni) says, “dhande ka vaccine lo.”
The vaccine here is the Khatabook app that sends you reminders about any money due, so that business owners can manager their cash flow efficiently.