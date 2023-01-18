Khelraja launches its first-ever campaign featuring Esha Gupta

The message conveyed in the campaign is "Life’s a game. Play it the right way. Play it the Khelraja way."
Khelraja, a real-money gaming brand that offers sports betting, casino gaming, and esports among other categories, has launched its first-ever campaign, #TheGameNeverStops.
The campaign features the brand’s ambassador and Bollywood star Esha Gupta.
#TheGameNeverStops is for every person who loves the game and lives for it, and represents Southeast Asia’s burgeoning desire for gaming, a trend that’s ushering in the industry’s golden era in the high-potential, high-growth region.
The brand commercial places Khelraja at the vanguard of this gaming revolution, with Esha Gupta seen seamlessly switching between the usual and the exceptional, i.e., Khelraja.
The message it sends out? Life’s a game. Play it the right way. Play it the Khelraja way.
On the campaign and the commercial, a particularly inspired Japneet Singh Sethi, country manager – Khelraja, said: “Over the past few years, Southeast Asia has seen a rapid rise in the adoption of online gaming, and Khelraja has been at the forefront of this growth. With our first-ever campaign, we wanted to do something different, something outside the box.”
“Every other iGaming brand is selling the idea of winning to their users. While winning is ultimately the objective, we are also here to make a great brand and a great bond with our users. We wanted to celebrate the gaming culture and our brand ambassador, Esha Gupta, perfectly captured the essence of our message of playing the game the right way. We are confident that the campaign will resonate with online gaming enthusiasts across India and Southeast Asia,” he added.