Khelraja launches new brand campaign #TheGameNeverStops featuring Esha Gupta

The gaming brand is targeting sports fans of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup through this campaign.
Khelraja has introduced a new campaign #TheGameNeverStops featuring Esha Gupta, to celebrate and salute Southeast Asia’s ‘always on’ gaming spirit. It offers sports betting, casino gaming, esports and many more categories.
The latest campaign highlights how Southeast Asia, a region known for its passionate sports fans, lives and breathes cricket with a humorous take on the rituals and superstitions that people practise while supporting their teams. The TVC ends with a subtle brand plug showcasing how the Khelraja platform elevates the match experience for sports fans.
Speaking at the campaign launch, Japneet Singh Sethi, country manager, Khelraja, said, “Sports is more than just entertainment in Southeast Asia. Through this campaign, we wanted to recreate the drama and emotions people experience while watching their favourite teams compete. The aim was to ramp up the energy and excitement of the sports season by making fans feel like they are living the game in every moment with Khelraja. Featuring Esha Gupta, our latest campaign sends one message out, loud and clear: with Khelraja, #TheGameNeverStops!”
Esha Gupta added, “ Khelraja provides passionate fans like me an opportunity to engage with the game on a deeper level, and I’m glad to be associated with the brand and its latest campaign. I love the TVC’s quirky take on what it means to fans who live the game. I’m confident that my fellow cricket fans will find the campaign very relatable and see how, when it comes to engaging with the sport we all love, it should be done the right way, The #Khelraja way!”
The brand is planning to follow up with similar campaigns centred primarily around Asian festivals and the global sporting calendar, including popular sports such as cricket, football, etc.