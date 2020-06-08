"Khula darwaza... Khula khula" says Tata Pravesh in a new ad film

Talking about the creative concept, Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, India, said, “We delivered the powerful percussions of the closed #doorsofindia to announce the national lockdown in March. It is time now to reopen all those closed #doorsofindia and ignite hope with a powerful transition from the darkness to the light at the end of the doorway, from the lockdown to open up with hope and unlock the resurgence of the human spirit. The #doorsofindia are open with Hope.”