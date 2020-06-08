"Khula darwaza... Khula khula" says Tata Pravesh in a new ad film

A sequel to its lockdown-era #DoorsofIndia ad film, the new video celebrates the opening of doors as India opens after the lockdown.
25 March 2020 will always remain etched in India's mind. It's the day when we closed our doors to everyone and everything.
Today, over 70 days have passed and we've finally begun to come out of our homes, shops have begun to open, the lockdown is being lifted. It's like awakening to a new world from a deep slumber we didn't want in the first place.
When the lockdown was in its infancy, several people were caught flouting the rules putting not only themselves but others too of the risk of virus infection.
To drive in the message of staying inside, Tata Pravesh - a brand of steel doors from Tata Steel released a digital ad film called #DoorsofIndia. In the ad film, we saw a montage of closed doors spanning the different geographies of India. The messaging was clear: India has closed its doors to the Coronavirus, and a country that's united can win against the virus.
Today, when the country is finally stepping out of the lockdown, Tata Pravesh was there to capture a part of this momentous time with a sequel to its #DoorsofIndia.
Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia and called #OpenHope, the look and feel is similar to the lockdown-era ad film but there's one major difference – a montage of open doors, some with happy people peeping outside. The ad film progresses from the open doors to people outside, kids playing cricket, pets outsides homes and on the roads, then the vehicles and aeroplanes. And during this 75-second ad film, we hear a background track which goes on, "Khula, khula, khula....kula darwaja..."
Arjun Mukherjee, ECD & VP, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Closing a door signifies an end to something which, in our case, was bidding adieu to the world outside. The finality of the previous film transitions to a positive vibe in this new film which brings alive the hopeful spirit of this born-again nation."
The press release says, "The film was made with Instagram and Twitter posts by hundreds of Indians with the Tata Pravesh hashtag #DoorsOfIndia." And regarding the soundscape, "The montage is choreographed to a soundtrack that has been created using live sounds of doors being opened along with ambient street noises..."
Talking about the creative concept, Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson, India, said, “We delivered the powerful percussions of the closed #doorsofindia to announce the national lockdown in March. It is time now to reopen all those closed #doorsofindia and ignite hope with a powerful transition from the darkness to the light at the end of the doorway, from the lockdown to open up with hope and unlock the resurgence of the human spirit. The #doorsofindia are open with Hope.”
Commenting on the film, P. Anand, Chief - Services & Solutions Business, Tata Steel said, “Tata Pravesh has always stood for opening the doors of our minds to the new. As India gears up to face a new world, there is hope in the air which is well captured in this film through the symbolism of open doors.”
Giving his take, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Senior VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Like Tata Pravesh doors, India has steel inside. This country has risen to the challenge whenever it is faced with adversity. The lockdown was no exception. India will emerge stronger than ever and this new Tata Pravesh film is as much a tribute to that steely resolve as it is a marker of the return of hope.”
