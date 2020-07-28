Kia Motors' action-filled ad flick is playing right now

Eight cars, tons of features, and slick action are all packed in one smooth ad film.
The latest instalment of 'The Fast and Furious' franchise may not hit movie screens anytime soon because they're shut. But, Kia Motors is giving the series a run for its money with an action-packed getaway car ad film 'The Features'.
At six-minutes and 46 seconds long, it is less of an ad film and more of an action flick, with gritty visuals, slick car chases and pretty decent dialogues as well. It all starts with a mob boss' driver looking to get away, and the action truly starts when his ruthless boss, in a moment of hubris, gives him a headstart.
What comes next is a riveting chase of the getaway driver by the mob boss' henchmen and we get to see eight different Kia Motors cars. Yes, you read that right, eight cars – Forte, Soul, Stinger, Niro EV, Niro HEV, Seltos, Sportage and Sorento – help him (the driver) break free from the seedy underworld and turn his life around.
Making cameo appearances throughout the movie are key features, including Remote Start; Remote Climate Control; Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Rear-Camera Display; Smart Trunk; Mood Lighting; Premium Audio Systems; Lane Keeping Assist, Long-Distance EV and Hybrid range; Cargo Space; Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist; and 365-Turbocharged engines. Each play a pivotal role and add nuanced layers of convenience, safety, technology and comfort throughout the film.
“We’ll miss going to the movies this summer and catching the latest Hollywood blockbusters, so Kia took this as an opportunity to provide a similar viewing experience, but with a plot twist you never saw coming,” said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America.
“With many automakers offering the same or similar vehicle options, 'The Features' film is a unique, entertaining and fun way to differentiate ourselves and reach consumers directly with highly creative content,” added Wager.
Creative agency David & Goliath is behind this ad.
It reminded us of the Guy Ritchie-directed ad film for BMW, starring British actor Clive Owen as a driver to Madonna, a shallow celebrity.