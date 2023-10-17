Kiara Advani brings banking with a twist in AU Small Finance Bank's New 'Soch Badlo aur Bank Bhi' campaign

The campaign conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi promotes banking solutions and women's empowerment in financial decision-making.
AU Small Finance Bank known for innovative banking solutions and customer-centricity, expands its brand campaign, "Badlaav Humse Hai," under the tactical theme of "Soch Badlo aur Bank Bhi." This campaign showcases the bank's innovative banking solutions, with a focus on Savings Accounts, Current Accounts, and Video Banking for complete banking, empowering customers with choice and convenience through technology-led solutions.
Kiara Advani, a prominent Bollywood actress, continues her association with AU Small Finance Bank and features as a solution provider in the campaign, highlighting the increasing role of empowered women in India's financial decision-making. AU Small Finance Bank aims to challenge traditional banking norms and provide flexible banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of individuals and businesses. The campaign emphasises rethinking existing banking solutions to embrace change that aligns with customers' evolving aspirations.
Uttam Tibrewal, executive director of AU Small Finance Bank, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, which aims to resonate with changing customer aspirations and empower individuals with modern, convenient, and accessible banking solutions. The campaign promotes the idea of "Soch Badlo, aur Bank Bhi," celebrating the transformation in banking.
Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi & Publicis Worldwide India, added, "AU Small Finance Bank has had an incredible journey over the last six years and gained the trust of millions. It’s the largest SFB in the country. Our philosophy of being the agent of change in the banking industry is at the heart of our success. This campaign builds on the philosophy of ‘Badlav Humse Hai’ and highlights the superior quality of AU Bank’s products, which are designed with consumer pain points in mind. It also urges consumers to question their banking choice. AU SFB is already a respected bank. Now, we have to build a powerful brand that will resonate with millions of Indians and transform their banking experience."
The campaign targets diverse audiences across India with features such as competitive interest rates of up to 7.25% per annum on Savings Accounts, feature-loaded current accounts for businesses, and the state-of-the-art AU 0101 Digital Banking platform with 24x7 Video Banking to provide a branch-like experience. The campaign will be featured on TV, Print, Radio, OOH, and digital platforms to reach a wide audience and strengthen AU SFB's position as customers' first preference.