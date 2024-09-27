Kiara Advani gives exclusive sneak peek to Libas’ festive winter collection

Libas, an omnichannel Indian wear brand, narrating the story of a modern Indian woman announces the launch of its campaign #UffTeriAdaa featuring brand ambassador and Indian actress Kiara Advani. Celebrating individuality and festive spirit through fashion, the brand has come out with a foot tapping brand film wherein Kiara Advani can be seen adorning the latest festive winter edit while captivating audience in a shimmery avatar.

The new range acts as the ultimate mood board, capturing the essence of the season in every piece. Designed to elevate the festive spirit, the latest collection is here to make every moment special - from dressing up for celebrations to intimate gatherings to enjoying get-togethers.

Sidhant Keshwani, founder and chief executive officer of Libas, said, "As we unveil our Festive Winter Collection in collaboration with Kiara Advani, we are excited to bring forth a vibrant and sophisticated range that embodies the spirit of the season. This collection reflects our commitment of blending tradition with contemporary style, and we believe Kiara's charisma will resonate deeply with our customers, inspiring them to celebrate their individuality during the festivities."

Kiara Advani shared her thoughts on the collaboration, "I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Libas' Festive Winter Collection. This collaboration allows me to celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture through fashion. I hope to inspire women to embrace their unique style and shine brightly during the festive season. Together, we are creating looks that not only enhance elegance but also empower self-expression."

This collection will be available across all major marketplaces, including Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa Fashion, as well as on Libas’s own website, app, and retail stores.

In a bid to double the celebration, the brand will kick off its annual ‘Big Diwali Sale’ starting October 5, where customers can enjoy "Up To 70% Off + Extra 15% Off*" on a wide range of products. With Kiara Advani as their brand ambassador, Libas is poised to embark on an exciting journey this festive season, empowering individuals to elevate their festive wardrobes and express their unique styles through elegant ethnic wear.