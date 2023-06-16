Kiara Advani roped in as brand ambassador for GALAXY chocolates

Speaking on the latest campaign, Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal, "GALAXY® Chocolates’ global platform of #ChoosePleasure is reincarnated with a Star and the Moon: Kiara Advani is here to lend her charm for the smoothest chocolate ever. The campaign was shot in the streets of Istanbul and features an original blues soundtrack. This is not a film to be described in words. There should be no explanation of the plot. No summary of the story. This is a film to be just watched, consumed, and enjoyed. So, here's what we urge - #ChoosePleasure, pull out your earphones and watch it on a large screen."