Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu star in Myntra's latest campaign

It addresses the mindset of self-doubt that exists among Gen Z and millennials.
Bengaluru-based e-commerce giant Myntra has launched a campaign featuring actresses and fashion icons, Kiara Advani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in two stylish ads, titled ‘Go for It’. The campaign encourages shoppers to embrace trendy, fresh and offbeat fashion choices.
"We wanted to encourage people to try something different. That's the consumer insight on which the campaign is based. The whole idea is that if you never try, you'll never know," says Achint Setia, CXO and head, marketing and social commerce, Myntra.
The campaign addresses the mindset of self-doubt that exists among Gen Z and millennials. It urges shoppers to be confident, brave and experimentative in their fashion choices in order to stand out and authentically be themselves.
As a pioneer in influencer-led content, Myntra bridges the inspiration to commerce journey seamlessly for Gen Z and millennial shoppers through M-Live and Myntra Studio. Myntra effectively engages with shoppers by curating new and original styles daily from its widest collection of over 11 lakh styles, through its army of popular creators.
The campaign hinges on the relatable storyline that most people, including even the most confident ones, have inhibitions about embracing upcoming trends or trying something outside of their go-to choice of outfit styles.
In this snazzy and stylish campaign, Myntra is urging millions of patrons to take the leap of faith to embrace new and emerging trends by letting go of preconceived doubts and scepticism that comes with accepting change. This positions Myntra as a motivator, enabler and cheerleader for its shoppers, affirming its position as India's preferred fashion destination.
The theme of the campaign, ‘If you never try, you’ll never know’, urges and encourages shoppers to be confident, audacious and dynamic in their fashion choices, as an extended expression of themselves. The campaign also explains how Myntra brings both the freshest styles on-trend in India, and signature styles from leading international and domestic brands to a single platform.
The cast in the 20-second ads show everyday people, including Advani and Prabhu.
The campaign has a groovy background score sung by Anubha Kaul, a contemporary vocalist, songwriter and composer.
Creative Credits
Agency: Brave New World
Director: Amirah Tajdin
Production house: Dreamcatchers
Music: The Jamroom - Rahul Pais
Singer: Anubha Kaul
Lyricist: Nihal Shetty
Producer: Kirk Jacob