Kiara Advani stuns in Mohey's latest bridal campaign, showcasing the #DulhanWaliFeeling

On the launch of the campaign film, Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer at Vedant Fashions said, “ Our association with Kiara Advani continues as we bring our latest wedding campaign to you. Kiara unveils the ultimate #DulhanWaliFeeling lehenga to our audience that embodies the spirit of a bride & exudes the charm a bridal lehenga holds in every woman’s life. We are proud to be associated with her and hope to take the legacy of the brand a notch higher with our new campaign. The film celebrates love, tradition, and individuality, seamlessly intertwining confidence, independence, and joy—a radiant tribute to the values that Mohey cherishes.”