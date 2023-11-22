Kiara Advani stuns in Mohey's latest bridal campaign, showcasing the #DulhanWaliFeeling

Kiara was recently appointed as the brand ambassador for the bridal wear brand after Alia Bhatt.
Mohey, Indian bridal wear brand has unveiled its latest campaign with brand ambassador Kiara Advani continuing their ongoing #DulhanWaliFeeling campaign.
The movie begins with Kiara looking beautiful in a pink embroidered lehenga. This outfit represents a modern and contemporary bride, making Kiara feel confident and stunning. The pink embroidered lehenga showcases timeless beauty with its intricate designs and attention to detail, including the delicate dupatta and stunning allure of the pallo. The film narrates the beauty of an Indian bride in Mohey's new collection in a captivating manner. The narrator compares the beauty of the modern Indian lehenga to the radiant sun and moon, illustrating how the attire empowers the bride to feel like the center of attention.
Speaking of her continued association with the brand, Kiara Advani quotes, “I am thrilled to unveil yet another exciting campaign with Mohey, the latest collection by the brand is truly a paradise for all brides to be. While donning the exquisite creations of Mohey, I feel a timeless connection to the artistry of love and celebration. Each silhouette tells a unique story, and I am honored to be part of the enchanting journey that every bride embarks on.”
On the launch of the campaign film, Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer at Vedant Fashions said, “ Our association with Kiara Advani continues as we bring our latest wedding campaign to you. Kiara unveils the ultimate #DulhanWaliFeeling lehenga to our audience that embodies the spirit of a bride & exudes the charm a bridal lehenga holds in every woman’s life. We are proud to be associated with her and hope to take the legacy of the brand a notch higher with our new campaign. The film celebrates love, tradition, and individuality, seamlessly intertwining confidence, independence, and joy—a radiant tribute to the values that Mohey cherishes.”
The campaign conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations, the founder, director of the agency Shreyansh Baid, said, “In keeping with the spirit of Mohey, we have yet again celebrated the modern bride via our latest campaign film.The film delivers the sentimental value a bridal lehenga holds. Kiara looks stunning in this intricately designed lehenga by Mohey.Through the film, we have encapsulated the charm a bridal lehenga holds i.e a symbol of cultural richness, tradition, and celebration.”