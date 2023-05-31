Kiara Advani turns Brand Ambassador for Drools Pet Food

The brand unveils her as the first guest on Drools PAWCAST.
Bollywood’s favourite young superstar, Kiara Advani, has been roped in by Drools, one of India’s leading pet food brands, as the new brand ambassador. The versatile and bankable actor will represent the brand embodying the values and commitment to quality that Drools Pet Food stands for. Kiara also graced the inaugural episode of Drools' PAWCAST, where she delighted her fans as she engaged in a vibrant and entertaining conversation with the charismatic canine host of the show.
To generate excitement, Drools utilized its Instagram page to release a captivating teaser ahead of the announcement. In the teaser, the cute PAWCAST host, extends an invitation to a special guest to join the biggest-ever PAWCAST. While the video cleverly conceals Kiara's identity, her voiceover accompanies the invitation, expressing her excitement and gratitude for being invited as the first guest. This strategic approach sparked conversations and debates among Drools' followers, fueling speculation about the identity of the mystery guest.
Kiara is a pet lover herself which is clearly evident to the immense fan base of the actress through her social media. Banking upon the same, the brand has aptly roped in Kiara Advani.
Speaking about this collaboration, Kiara Advani said, “I am absolutely ecstatic to join hands with Drools Pet Food. Being a devoted pet lover, I wholeheartedly recognize the significance of providing our beloved furry companions with optimal nutrition. Drools' unwavering commitment to quality and their profound passion for pets resonates with me deeply. Moreover, the experience of being the inaugural guest on Drools' PAWCAST was truly special, enabling me to connect with pet enthusiasts in a delightfully entertaining manner. I am eagerly looking forward to our exciting journey together."
"We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as the brand ambassador for Drools Pet Food. Kiara's vibrant personality and passion for pets make her an ideal fit for our brand. With her association, we aim to strengthen our bond with pet owners and provide them with the best nutrition options for their furry companions. We are equally excited to announce the launch of our PAWCAST series, an exciting and unique platform that brings together fascinating guests for fun-filled and light-hearted conversations with our charismatic canine host. Having Kiara as our inaugural guest added an extra layer of excitement,” said Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO & Veterinarian, Drools Pet Food".