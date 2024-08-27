Kiccha Sudeep relishes McDonald's India's newly launched crispy fried chicken in latest campaign

The TVC opens with a comical scene of the Police interrogating Kiccha Sudeep at his home, which appears a bit ransacked. As the officers scribble in their notepad, asking “if they remember anything else?” Kiccha is seen calmly enjoying a McDonald's Crispy Fried Chicken. A family member then exclaims, “Yes, Crunch sound! We were eating Crispy Fried Chicken,” before grabbing a piece and biting into it with an exaggerated crunch sound. The police officer tries the same as well, repeating “Oh...like this!” as the family continues debating the perfect “this” crunch sound. The spot closes with a showcase of the mouth-watering Crispy Fried Chicken bucket.