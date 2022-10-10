Kickstart your culinary journey with ITC Master Chef frozen snacks’ Ab Koi Bhi Chef campaign

Speaking about the campaign, Ashu Phakey – vice president & business head – Frozen Food, ITC, said, “Helping consumers cook delicious snacks easily has been the core proposition of ITC Master Chef Frozen snacks. Our range of delectable snacks like Falafel Kebabs, Chicken Fries, Pizza Pockets or regional specialties like Mumbai Vada Pops, Dilli Dahi Kebabs and Punjabi samosa can all be cooked in the comfort of your homes, in just a few minutes. And the best part is, you have a choice of cooking methods -you can microwave, tawa cook, bake, air fry or deep fry our snacks. With these three TVCs we aim to reach out to a wide variety of audiences, across categories, turning each one of you into a ‘home chef’ who can cook a delicious snack in an easy and fun way”! As we say, ’ITC Master Chef , Ab Koi Bhi Chef’.