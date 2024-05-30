Kid asks "When will I see India win the World Cup?" in Dream11's new campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, chief marketing officer, Dream Sports said, “After an intense IPL season marked by team rivalries, the country now unites behind Team India for the World Cup. Our campaigns have consistently endeavoured to adopt a lighthearted approach, rooted in the love for sports which resonates with our users. ‘‘Yeh Sabka Dream Hai’ follows a similar treatment but has a flavour of its own. The campaign highlights the unwavering dedication and support of Indian mothers and the value of “ma ka aashirwad”. The talented Ayesha Raza beautifully captures the sentiments and hopes of our team lifting the cup. Above all, the campaign stays true to our ethos of pure passion for cricket, regardless of age or gender.”