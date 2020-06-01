Kids of LG employees create ebook for Corona warriors

The children put together artwork and thank you notes to appreciate the efforts of frontline workers in the COVID-19 battle.
Throughout the pandemic, several brands have been contributing towards fighting the Coronavirus together. LG Electronics, for its part, has also been donating meals, and offering aid to hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.
Now, the children of LG employees have also contributing to the cause in their own way. They're showing their gratitude by writing notes of thanks for the Coronavirus warriors/heroes, like the medical staff and the police, who are risking their lives to keep citizens safe. Children from the ages of four to 16 have participated in the initiative, which has been exhibited in an ebook.
It’s a child’s view of the pandemic, an interesting and intriguing affair. The pandemic is teaching these children the importance of empathy in the face of a crisis. LG has presented the creative output of these youngsters, which convey positivity and optimism during these difficult times.
Read the complete ebook here: