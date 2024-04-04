Kinara Capital launches new ad campaign ‘Aapka Business Chale NonStop with Kinara’ ft. Ravindra Jadeja

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The films depict the cricketer as a Kinara Superhero, saving MSME entrepreneurs by overcoming obstacles to access business loans.
Kinara Capital, a fintech driving vast MSME financial inclusion, today launched its latest advertising and brand campaign under the theme of ‘Aapka Business Chale NonStop with Kinara’ featuring the all-rounder Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as a superhero.
The campaign is built around the universal appeal of superheroes as problem solvers. The campaign is anchored on the real-life challenges faced by India’s small business owners who aspire to grow their businesses. Each ad showcases one critical obstacle faced by MSME entrepreneurs in their quest to get a business loan, such as the need for property collateral, long processing time, and gender bias. With a flair reminiscent of a beloved superhero, Ravindra Jadeja swoops in, lobbing the obstacle with the Kinara brand mark and saving the business! The ads portray Kinara Capital’s solutions as his superpowers with which he reassures the entrepreneurs that they can focus on growing their business, thus, Aapka Business Chale NonStop with Kinara.
Speaking about the campaign, Khyati Shah, EVP, corporate marketing, Kinara Capital, said, “We are thrilled to bring forth our brand ambassador Ravindra Jadeja’s larger than life-presence as a superhero championing the cause of small business entrepreneurs. The new digital ad campaigns illustrate how our myKinara App is the answer to the obstacles commonly faced by MSME entrepreneurs. With India nearing a billion smartphone users, we find that our MSME customer audience has also become much more tech-savvy in the last few years and is now confident about applying for business loans online. The ads will be used to scale Kinara’s online presence and expand our lead-generation.”
Each of the 5 ad films is dubbed in multiple languages and cut into 30-sec, 15-sec, 6-sec lengths to maximise brand recall. The ads leverage Jadeja’s appeal as a cricketer by weaving in popular cricket phrases such as Howzzat and Hit a Century, after he saves the day for the small business entrepreneurs.
Representing Kinara Capital as its official brand ambassador for the past three years, Ravindra Jadeja shared his thoughts about this new collaboration, “Kinara Capital is the real superhero for thousands of small business entrepreneurs in India. It was my pleasure to assume the superhero avatar for the first time and smash the everyday challenges faced by India’s hardworking entrepreneurs.”
MSME entrepreneurs can initiate their loan process with just a click by downloading the myKinara App and checking their eligibility in 1-minute without any document uploads. Powered by AI/ ML, the data driven approach eliminates human bias from the credit decisioning process which has proven to be a key game changer for the underserved MSME segment, especially for women entrepreneurs.
The ads feature Kinara’s collateral-free business loan solutions for MSMEs, including Long-term Working Capital Loans, Short-term Working Capital Loans, Machinery Purchase Loans, and an upfront discount for women entrepreneurs via its HerVikas program. MSMEs across 100+ cities from the manufacturing, trading, and services sectors can receive business loans from Kinara Capital within 24-hours, ensuring timely access to funds for business growth.
Created by MullenLowe Lintas Group for Kinara Capital, the campaign will run on digital platforms, such as Meta and Google. With the advertising CTA to download the myKinara App, MSME entrepreneurs are given a modern alternative to the traditional lenders as Kinara Capital provides fast and flexible business loans of up to Rs. 30 lakhs. myKinara App is available in 7 languages namely, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati.