Kinara Capital launches new ad campaign ‘Aapka Business Chale NonStop with Kinara’ ft. Ravindra Jadeja

The campaign is built around the universal appeal of superheroes as problem solvers. The campaign is anchored on the real-life challenges faced by India’s small business owners who aspire to grow their businesses. Each ad showcases one critical obstacle faced by MSME entrepreneurs in their quest to get a business loan, such as the need for property collateral, long processing time, and gender bias. With a flair reminiscent of a beloved superhero, Ravindra Jadeja swoops in, lobbing the obstacle with the Kinara brand mark and saving the business! The ads portray Kinara Capital’s solutions as his superpowers with which he reassures the entrepreneurs that they can focus on growing their business, thus, Aapka Business Chale NonStop with Kinara.