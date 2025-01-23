Kinder Creamy unveils new campaign with Sameera Reddy and Mira Rajput Kapoor

Kinder Creamy has collaborated with actors Sameera Reddy and Mira Rajput Kapoor for a new brand film. The campaign highlights modern parenting, focusing on balancing playful moments with thoughtful choices.

Sameera and Mira are known for their parenting styles. The film shows how they approach snack time with fun and care, which resonates with many parents today.

The films begin with a child finishing up homework while the mother sits nearby. What follows is a guessing game, where the child asks his mother to pick between two fingers: one for a ludo, the other for a chess The mother, played by Sameera and Mira in the English and Hindi versions, respectively, picks ludo to the child’s delight, and confidently reminds him, “See, I always choose the best for you”. She is then seen to continue with the game of picking a finger to offer her child a choice between a "Yummy snack" or a "Mummy snack,”. The child asks, “Why can’t I have both?” Sameera and Mira agreed and then talked about Kinder Creamy's promise of a creamy and crunchy snack. In the film, a mother offers a Kinder Creamy, which is a blend of milk solids, cocoa cream, and rice. It's a popular snack choice for parents today.

On the new campaign launch, Amedeo Aragona, regional marketing head at Kinder, Ferrero India, said “We are thrilled to partner with Sameera Reddy and Mira Rajput Kapoor, who are smart moms and exemplify the spirit of family and fun that Kinder Creamy represents. Their passion for creating playful moments that define today’s proud parenting makes them ideal endorsers for our brand. The consumer connection they bring to our brand will help us deepen Kinder Creamy’s bond with families across India,”

Digital film for social and digital platforms will be available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.