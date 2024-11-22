Kinder Joy's new TVC highlights Harry Potter Funko Pop Toy collection

Kinder Joy has launched a limited-edition Harry Potter Funko Pop toy collection. The campaign, aimed at parents of older kids, includes a new TVC showcasing the excitement of discovering these toys and the joy they bring during social moments with friends.

The new Kinder Joy brand film highlights a mother introducing her kids to the Kinder Joy toy collection, capturing moments of discovery and enjoyment. It showcases how Kinder Joy fosters social interaction and shared experiences among children. The Harry Potter Funko Pop toys are available with Kinder Joy. This toy collection has a range of 9 toys including figurines and accessories.

Amedeo Aragona, regional marketing head at Kinder, Ferrero India, shared,“ The new TVC has been created to continue the excitement of our new collection and bring to life the vivid imagination via our limited Harry Potter Funko Pop toy collection targeting parents of older kids from whom the Licence of Kinder Joy is relevant and exciting.”

The limited-edition Kinder Joy with Harry Potter-themed Funko Pop toys will be available at leading outlets across India, including Traditional trade, Modern trade stores and e-commerce platforms.