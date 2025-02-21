Kinetic Green brings back 'Chal Meri Luna' tagline for its E-Luna

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions, an electric vehicles company in India, has unveiled a new television campaign for the E-Luna. Rooted in the nostalgia of the famous and timeless ‘Chal Meri Luna’ advertising tagline of the original Luna from Kinetic, this new campaign for E-Luna will bring a fresh perspective to sustainable mobility yet reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation and mass transportation.

Building on the Chal Meri Luna tagline, the campaign blends nostalgia with modern innovation, reimagining the classic phrase for a new electric era. It showcases the E-Luna's advanced technology, practicality, and eco-friendly performance, while honouring the original Luna's legacy of simplicity and reliability. Designed to resonate with a diverse audience, this campaign highlights how the E-Luna continues to be both relevant and meaningful in today’s era.

Like the original Chal Meri Luna campaign, the new campaign creation is also led by the advertising veteran, Piyush Pandey of the Ogilvy Group. The new campaign also will present three new television commercials, just like the old campaign did, and it also aims to connect with the audiences emotionally with a touch of humour.

Given that the E-Luna is an all-electric bike, the key attributes highlighted in this campaign include its impressive long-distance range on single charge in addition to its versatility as an everyday mobility solution, and its robust load-carrying capacity, making it ideal for Indian roads. The campaign emphasises the environmental advantages of electric vehicles (EVs) while positioning the E-Luna as a smart and versatile solution for both urban and rural transportation needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, "This campaign is a celebration of the Luna legacy while positioning the E-Luna as the future of mass mobility. Our vision is to make the E-Luna synonymous with versatility, and progress empowering users with a smart mobility solution that seamlessly integrates into their daily lives. With this TVC, we aim to evoke nostalgia while inspiring a new generation to embrace electric mobility. By striking an emotional chord with our audience and with a twist of humour that is sure to bring a smile, we are driving not just awareness of the new E-Luna but also aim to build a connect with the viewers and showcase how the E-Luna is designed to be a partner in progress of the aspirants of new India.”

Piyush Pandey, chief advisor for the Ogilvy Group, said, “Reviving the Luna brand with a modern twist was both a challenge and a privilege for the Group. Our ‘Chal Meri Luna’ campaign made Luna a cultural icon, a ‘Safalta Ki Sawaari’ for an entire generation. Now, Mr. Arun Firodia’s daughter Sulajja Firodia is driving this legacy forward. The new campaign for E-Luna has been crafted by 82.5 Communications, which is part of the Ogilvy Group, and it blends nostalgia with new-age mobility through three light-hearted, memorable TVCs. For our team at 82.5, these aren't just ads—they are a tribute to Luna’s evolution and an exciting new chapter in its journey.”

Mayur Varma, chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications stated, “E-Luna is electric. E-Luna is street-smart. E-Luna is made for the hustlers of India. In times where communications are built on cultural trends, Chal Meri Luna is a timeless cultural megatrend in India. And with Luna coming back in its e-avatar, it is time to tell contemporary stories on this megatrend.”

In the 1970s, the Chal Meri Luna television commercial became one of India's most iconic ad campaigns, capturing the essence of freedom and accessibility. Launched by Kinetic Group, Luna was designed as an affordable, practical, and fuel-efficient two-wheeler for the masses, revolutionising personal mobility, especially for the middle class. The ad showcased people from all walks of life such as students, officegoers, and small business owners riding the Luna with pride, reinforcing its image as a reliable and aspirational vehicle. The tagline became synonymous with effortless commuting, leaving a lasting impact on Indian advertising and cementing Luna’s place as a beloved household name.

The Chal Meri Luna campaign will be launched on February 21 and will be promoted across various TV, digital and social media platforms.