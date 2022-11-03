King Koil appoints Flags Communications as their PR partner in the Indian Market

Shruti Mishra, senior vice president, Flags Communications, stated, " To work with a great legacy brand is a privilege and we are thankful to King Koil, India for trusting our Marcom abilities. We are excited to work with their Indian leadership team and together realize the brand vision for the Indian market. Over the course of more than 18 years, Flags Communications has solidified its position as a top multi-practice and full-service Marcom firm. Our clients have benefited greatly from our unwavering commitment to each project and we anticipate having a fantastic partnership with King Koil.”