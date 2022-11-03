King Koil appoints Flags Communications as their PR partner in the Indian Market

The agency would be in charge of overseeing all aspects of PR solutions in India.
King Koil, a 125-year-old premium mattress maker, has collaborated with Flags Communications, a 360-degree integrated Marcom agency based in New Delhi for its PR mandate. The agency would be in charge of overseeing all aspects of PR solutions in India.
King Koil, the US-headquartered brand has its presence in over 100 countries, with each nation having a state-of-the-art production facility to ensure that its consumers receive nothing but the finest. King Koil's quality is unrivalled and has endured the test of time.
To deliver a comprehensive media outreach program in India, Flags Communications will work closely with King Koil Indian leadership team. The program will be overseen by Flags Communications' Delhi head office alongside its branch offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kerala, and Kolkata. A holistic PR approach to give a kick start to a great brand awareness program is a key ask in this mandate
Archit Gupta, managing director, King Koil India, stated, “We are excited to partner with Flags comm and looking forward to creating brand awareness for our target audience who wants to buy a good international quality mattress for a high-quality sleep experience. We at King Koil are manufacturing and distributing our products throughout India & Nepal in over 650+ multi-brand outlets.”
Shruti Mishra, senior vice president, Flags Communications, stated, " To work with a great legacy brand is a privilege and we are thankful to King Koil, India for trusting our Marcom abilities. We are excited to work with their Indian leadership team and together realize the brand vision for the Indian market. Over the course of more than 18 years, Flags Communications has solidified its position as a top multi-practice and full-service Marcom firm. Our clients have benefited greatly from our unwavering commitment to each project and we anticipate having a fantastic partnership with King Koil.”