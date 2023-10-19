Kingfisher celebrates “#NoFilterFriendships” in its latest campaign

Conceptualized and created by Ogilvy India, the ad film encourages individuals to shed pretences and be themselves.
Kingfisher has launched its latest campaign, ‘#NoFilterFriendships’ to celebrate genuine and unscripted conversations among friends. The campaign focuses on a simple message: ‘Open up and have an unfiltered conversation with your friends’.
It is set to launch across diverse platforms, spanning TV, OTT, social media, influencers, and on-ground activations to champion the central message and maximize its impact.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer, United Breweries, said, “Kingfisher has always been a progressive brand, and through this Pan India campaign we aim to echo the tension in the lives of gen z audiences, who hesitate to open up freely, fearing judgements from others. This campaign is a celebration of opening up and having judgement free conversations.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, added, "Even in today's world where 'sharing' is an accepted way of life for this audience, there are still nuances about their lives they hesitate to express. #NoFilterFriendships was borne from this tension. Among the many stories that we thought of, the one we chose to debut this thought in, carries a little more social currency amongst our Gen Z audience."
Credits:
Agency: Ogilvy India
Production house: Bang Bang Production
Director: Ryan Mendonca
Digital agency: Foxy Moron