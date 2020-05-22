Kingfisher refreshes 'Oo La La Lala Le O' tune in work from home context

The tune first debuted in the early 90s and since then has been remixed in multiple cricket-led campaigns. Now its been remixed for lockdown.
The classic Oo La La tune was reinterpreted, and for the first time featured a verse section that built up to the chorus. The music arrangement featured a mix of instruments like guitars, and household items like plates, spoons and of course beer bottles. The lyrics of the song aimed to remind people of the perks of staying indoors and working from home; like avoiding traffic jams, attending meetings in pajamas, spending time with pets and taking lunch breaks at home for a home cooked meals.
Commenting on the film, Sameet Ali Soni, senior creative director said, “It was a first, we all have heard about work from home, but this was shoot from home, so the actors, directors and the agency team would connect on 2 zoom calls over laptop and phone and supervise 2 Units... as far as the song goes I actually sat on an acoustic guitar and composed the basic tune along with my lyrics. And of course Anand Bajpai the music director took it to the next level."
Kingfisher's 'Oo La La La Le O' tune was first introduced in the 90s and has since then, been featured in a variety of contexts. Most of them, cricket related, but the tune has made its debut in a few other places too.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) made its debut in India in 2008 and since 2013, the Kingfisher tune always makes a comeback to television screens, being hummed by different cricketers, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, AB De Villers and Chris Gayle.
Kingfisher is not the only brand that is reimagining an old tune in the context of the current coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. In recent times, Mondelez India's Cadbury Dairy Milk brought back its iconic 'Kuch Khaas Hai' tune, originally composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
The original ad (below) was conceptualised by Piyush Pandey and Ogilvy was behind both the ads - old and new.
