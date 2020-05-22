Kingfisher refreshes 'Oo La La Lala Le O' tune in work from home context

Commenting on the film, Sameet Ali Soni, senior creative director said, “It was a first, we all have heard about work from home, but this was shoot from home, so the actors, directors and the agency team would connect on 2 zoom calls over laptop and phone and supervise 2 Units... as far as the song goes I actually sat on an acoustic guitar and composed the basic tune along with my lyrics. And of course Anand Bajpai the music director took it to the next level."