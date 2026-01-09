Kingfisher reimagines its jingles for WPL with 'Chhori Aayi. Hutt le bro!' campaign

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water from United Breweries, part of the HEINEKEN Company, has unveiled a vibrant brand film that brings a contemporary expression to the brand’s iconic sonic identity, 'O la la la leo’ jingle. Reimagined for the Women’s Premier League season, the brand introduces a playful, high-energy film, Chhori Aayi. Hutt le bro! Oooh la la la, oooh leo! capturing the excitement, confidence and evolving narrative of cricket fandom as women’s cricket steps firmly into the spotlight.

Rooted in Kingfisher’s ‘Good Times’ philosophy, the film reflects how the brand is bringing moments of celebration and joy to every aspect of the game on and off the field, in the stands and beyond.

At the TATA WPL, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water will bring live sports engagement with an integrated stadium experience spanning entertainment, technology, branding and hospitality.

The brand film features action from across TATA WPL teams and players and has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Staying true to Kingfisher’s legacy of celebrating good times and shared moments, the campaign blends sport, pop culture and music to reflect the evolving spirit of Indian cricket.

Speaking about the campaign, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “The Women’s Premier League represents a defining moment for sport and culture in India. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the energy and momentum of TATA WPL in a way that feels instantly recognisable and uniquely Kingfisher. The refreshed sonic identity mirrors the vibrancy and growing fandom of women’s cricket, while reinforcing our role as a brand that brings people together around moments of joy and celebration.”

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water will be integrated across the tournament through strong on-ground and off-ground visibility, including branding during matches, fan-facing experiences at venues and multiple engagement touchpoints throughout the season.

The campaign will be amplified through a comprehensive mix spanning social media, digital content, activations and on-ground fan experiences ensuring sustained visibility and meaningful interaction with cricket fans across the country.

Through this the brand reinforces its association with sport, celebration and shared good times, raising a refreshing toast to the Women’s Premier League and the new energy it brings to India’s cricketing landscape.