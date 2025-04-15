Kingfisher revamps iconic 'Oo La La' jingle with RCB and RR players

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water from United Breweries, part of the HEINEKEN Company, has reimagined its iconic “Oo La La” jingle, transforming it into a vibrant clarion call for good times. Staying true to its legacy as the "King of Good Times," the brand introduces two new films featuring players from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

A remixed version of “Oo La La,” blended with the chart-busting track Taambdi Chaambdi by Shreyas and Kratex was brought to life by viral British duo Altego, and Vibe, created by Tamil rapper Paal Dabba and producer Sickflip, capturing the spirit of celebration, fun, and refreshment that Kingfisher has always stood for.

The two brand films each featured players from different teams one showcased RCB stars Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya, and Tim David, while the other highlighted RR stars Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nitish Rana.

In the RR film, a laid-back poolside session turns into a spontaneous grooving session as Shreyas begins rapping to the hit song Taambdi Chaambdi, celebrating the fusion of cricket, music, and culture. Meanwhile, in the RCB film, a casual poolside wait transforms into an electrifying celebration, powered by the energy and flair of artists Paal Dabba and Sickflip with the song Vibe.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign captures the electrifying spirit of cricket and Kingfisher’s legacy of bringing people together in moments of pure joy. By blending music and cricket two cornerstones of Indian culture, Kingfisher reinvents its iconic vibe with a fresh, contemporary edge. The brand films burst with energy and celebration, reaffirming Kingfisher as the go-to companion for every Good Times moment.

Speaking about the release, Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer of United Breweries Limited, said, "This campaign reflects everything Kingfisher stands for—fun, energy, and unforgettable moments. In partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, the brand films bring this spirit alive. By giving our iconic ‘Oo La La’ jingle a fresh, modern twist with regional artists and blending it with chart-topping tracks, we’re connecting with a younger generation that loves the fusion of music, sports, and culture. With cricket and music at the heart of India’s spirit, this campaign perfectly captures the essence of Good Times.”

Rajesh V Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Kingfisher on a campaign that truly celebrates the passion and vibrancy of our fans. The refreshed ‘Oo La La’ jingle brings an exciting new energy that mirrors the spirit of RCB. This collaboration perfectly captures the pulse of our fans and the essence of Good Times, both on and off the field.”

Aparajita Misra, partner, Gameface Asia, said “Kingfisher came to us with one clear ask: revive ‘Oo La La’ for a new generation. From there, it was about creating a cultural moment. At Gameface, we act as pop culture architects—curating sounds, artists, and stories that feel not just relevant, but ownable. Vibe was created with Tamil rapper Paal Dabba and producer SickFlip, and we licensed the global hit Taambdi Chaambdi, courtesy of Warner Music India via Spinnin’ Records, remixed by viral British duo Altego. These weren’t just tracks—they marked a new format where brand and music merged seamlessly. Kingfisher gave us the freedom to lead with artistic expression, embedding the brand into the artist’s world—not the other way around. The result: a sound that feels fresh, ownable, and unmistakably Kingfisher."

Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, added, “For decades, Kingfisher has been the life of the party—synonymous with spontaneous fun. With its 'King of Good Times' philosophy and the unforgettable ‘Oo La La La Ooleo’ tune, it’s been the soundtrack to celebrations. But while it’s legendary, it mostly vibes with the OGs. So, how do we make it pop for today’s youth? Simple! Young people love remixing the past—so we let today’s hottest artists give the Kingfisher tune a banger-worthy spin. And that’s how Kingfisher Good Times Grooves was born! We teamed up with Paal Dabba, Sickflip and Shreyas, who turned it into a fire soundtrack—ready to ignite every party, starting with the cricket teams!”