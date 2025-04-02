Kingfisher revamps ‘Oo La La’ anthem with LSG & SRH players in new ad

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water from United Breweries, part of the HEINEKEN Company, has revamped its ‘Oo La La’ jingle. The brand has released two new ads featuring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players.

The campaign includes two new tracks—Besabar by Bharg and Lothika, and Vibe by Tamil rapper Paal Dabba and producer Sickflip. The ads aim to highlight the brand’s association with celebration and refreshment.

The two brand films feature LSG players Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller, along with SRH players Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen.

In the LSG film, artists Bharg and Lothika perform Besabar as players join in, blending cricket and music. In the SRH film, artists Paal Dabba and Sickflip perform Vibe during a poolside scene, creating an energetic atmosphere.

Created by Ogilvy, the campaign connects cricket and music to highlight Kingfisher’s role in bringing people together. The brand films reinforce Kingfisher as a companion for celebrations.

Speaking about the release, Vikram Bahl, chief marketing officer of United Breweries, said, "This campaign embodies everything Kingfisher stands for—fun, energy and unforgettable moments. Through Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the brand films bring this spirit to life. By giving our iconic ‘Oo La La’ jingle a fresh, modern twist with regional artists, we’re connecting with the younger generation who thrives on the fusion of music, sports and culture. Cricket and music are at the heart of India’s spirit, and this campaign perfectly captures the essence of Good Times.”

Vinay Chopra, CEO of Lucknow Super Giants, shared, “We are thrilled to announce Kingfisher as one of our key partners for the cricket season. Their commitment to excellence and passion for cricket aligns perfectly with our values at Lucknow Super Giants. We look forward to a successful association and creating memorable experiences for our fans together.”

K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, shared, "We’re delighted to partner with Kingfisher for the upcoming season. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kingfisher share a passion for bringing fans together and this collaboration adds to the excitement of the game. The refreshed ‘Oo La La’ jingle perfectly complements the energy of our team and our supporters."

Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, added, “For decades, Kingfisher has been the life of the party—synonymous with spontaneous fun. With its "The King of Good Times" philosophy and the unforgettable “Ooh la la la ooleo” tune, it’s been the soundtrack to celebrations. But while it’s legendary, it mostly vibes with the OGs. So, how do we make it pop for today’s youth? Simple! Young people love remixing the past, so we let today’s hottest artists give the Kingfisher tune a banger-worthy spin— And that’s how, Kingfisher Good Times Grooves was born! We teamed up with Paal Dabba, SickFlip, Kratex, Lothika, and Bharg, who turned it into a fire soundtrack, ready to ignite every party—starting with the teams this cricket season!”