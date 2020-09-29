Kingfisher's new ad shows father-son cracking a cold one open...

The ad focuses on 'in-home' consumption of the beverage, but it can be interpreted in more than one context.
Why else would a young man claim to be looking for onions in a fridge?
When the young man is frantically searching his fridge for the beer he has hidden, a voice behind him makes him jump. He turns around, red-faced, to face his father, who wears a sceptical expression.
The ad, which is the first commercial in a series, features the man, who has hidden a few Kingfisher beers in the fridge only to be caught by his father. Much to his surprise, his father gives him permission to take a drink and lends his company.
Kingfisher launched this new campaign recently, with a series of commercials, each leading up to the key message ’Ghar Pe Kingfisher’ (Kingfisher at home), under the brand’s umbrella thought ’Kya Plan Hai?’ (what’s your plan?). These commercials show people at home coming together over a Kingfisher.
The brand has also developed an ad which shows a group of friends enjoying a Kingfisher over a video call. The intent here is that there is a larger opportunity in the space of ‘at-home’ consumption. This potential had not been tapped before. Since the COVID-induced lockdowns, the brand embarked on a new journey to bring people together at home over a Kingfisher.
Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner and National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact opines that it feels like a desperate attempt at relooking at the occasion.
She adds that the current times are forcing people to think different ct channels of consumption. "Showing a father and son share a Kingfisher is one such attempt. However, this feels like a strategic conversation made into a film. Clearly targeting the 'scared to go to a restaurant” kind of people or the “zoom call celebration colleagues', She says that the film could have been made better for sure overall.
