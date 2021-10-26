Kinnect bags the digital media mandate for CEAT

Founded in 1958, CEAT is one of India's largest manufacturers of two-wheeler and four-wheeler tyres. Driven by the purpose of helping the world move safely and smartly, CEAT provides world-class products and services across 100+ countries. Its commitment to customer-centricity, world-class R&D, innovative capabilities, and perseverance for quality has been the mainspring of its growth and industry-leading work.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amit Tolani, CMO – CEAT, said,

“We endeavour to solidify our leadership in the mobility category, and Kinnect is a perfect partner to do this for us, impactfully. Digital communication will play a key role in our efforts to connect with our end customers, and the agency’s creative capabilities will gear us towards forging a more personalised relationship with them. Kinnect perfectly fits the bill of meeting our expectations.”

Rohan Mehta, CEO of Kinnect added, “CEAT has given us the responsibility of being their custodians on digital - and we’re extremely excited to take it on. We look forward to exploring diverse opportunities to strengthen its digital footprints. We endeavour to push boundaries to drive great brand sentiment and devise effective strategies that make a business impact.”