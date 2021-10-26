Kinnect bags the digital media mandate for CEAT

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
Kinnect, India's foremost digital agency, is at the cusp of a major growth phase and has announced its recent win of CEAT Tyres' digital media mandate. CEAT is one of India’s leading tyre brands and the flagship company of the RPG GROUP. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
The agency will be responsible for strengthening the brand's digital ‘tyre prints’. To build a unique digital identity, Kinnect will focus on social media management, creative communications, web development, as well as influencer outreach requirements of the brand. The agency will primarily focus on driving brand awareness through creative campaigns, as well as provide innovative solutions and ideas that enhance customer experience and build brand salience through various digital touchpoints.
Founded in 1958, CEAT is one of India's largest manufacturers of two-wheeler and four-wheeler tyres. Driven by the purpose of helping the world move safely and smartly, CEAT provides world-class products and services across 100+ countries. Its commitment to customer-centricity, world-class R&D, innovative capabilities, and perseverance for quality has been the mainspring of its growth and industry-leading work.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Amit Tolani, CMO – CEAT, said,
“We endeavour to solidify our leadership in the mobility category, and Kinnect is a perfect partner to do this for us, impactfully. Digital communication will play a key role in our efforts to connect with our end customers, and the agency’s creative capabilities will gear us towards forging a more personalised relationship with them. Kinnect perfectly fits the bill of meeting our expectations.”
Rohan Mehta, CEO of Kinnect added, “CEAT has given us the responsibility of being their custodians on digital - and we’re extremely excited to take it on. We look forward to exploring diverse opportunities to strengthen its digital footprints. We endeavour to push boundaries to drive great brand sentiment and devise effective strategies that make a business impact.”